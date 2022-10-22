When I called for a national dialogue my status as president didn’t reduce; do same – Mahama advises Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has given President Akufo-Addo an advice on what he needs to do at this critical moment to free Ghanaians from the current hardships in the country.

He said H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should call for a national dialogue to seek views, opinions and answers to the untangling snafu the country finds itself.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC made this proposal to the sitting president while addressing the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) when they called on him at his office on Friday.

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama stressed that President Akufo-Addo should put aside his pride and heed his advise because when he was President and called for similar dialogue, he didn’t lose anything.

“The government should come clean and tell us, What is the state of the economy? You must put everything on the table.

“That is why I called for a national dialogue. I said bring the best brains together. I have been President before, it served me well. I called the Senchi Forum, it didn’t reduce my stature as President,” John Dramani Mahama shared.

According to the former President, there will soon be a catastrophe if the government fails to take proper measures to tackle the current hardships in the country.

While measures being taken by the government have thus far failed to address the challenges facing the economy, the government is confident that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support programme will restore growth and bring hope to the Ghanaian economy again.