All public, private sector workers are suffering; let’s join hands to tackle the economic crisis – Austin Gammey

20.10.2022

Labour Consultant, Mr. Austin Gamey has opined that this is not the time to point fingers or play blame games on how Ghana’s economy has deteriorated to this level.

In his view, it is important that as a country, Ghanaians come together to share ideas on how to deal with the mess to address the hardships in the country.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Mr. Austin Gamey proposed that the government should organise a national forum for people from all walks of life to contribute to the way forward.

“Clearly, at this point in time, it is not just the normal meeting but it is about going to a national tripartite committee.

“Talking about the importance of the national economy as it affects working people in the country, it is not only public sector workers but all working people are suffering. I think that it is important that they go to that meeting and let every card be faced up,” Mr. Austin Gamey shared.

The labour expert continued, “Just like it happened in Ho during the time of the former President Mahama, culminating into Senchi, I think it is very important that we open up space for a good conversation about what is happening in the economy.

“Let us not immediately be troubled about who did what and who did not do what, let us get to the meeting and have extreme frank meeting.”

The call for a national forum to deliberate on how to address the economic mess of the country is an idea many thinks can work for the country.

It is, however, an avenue yet to be explored by the government as it is now focused on reaching a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support proogramme to revive the economy.