IGP supports Ejurahene for construction of Divisional Police Headquarters at Ejura

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo Dampare has pledged his support to Ejura Traditional Council for the ongoing construction of a Divisional Police Headquarters at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the Police administration is ever ready to post police personnel to the new division as soon as it’s completed and hand over to them.

Dr Dampare gave the assurance during the climax of the 2022 Ejura Yam Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

COP Fred Adu Anim, Director General in charge of Human Resources who read a speech on behalf of the IGP assured Ejura residents and Ghanaians as a whole of the Ghana Police Service's readiness to ensure that peace and security prevail in the country.

COP Anim eulogized the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barima Osei Hwedie II for consistently fostering peace and unity among his subjects.

"This division is a testament to your vision for peace and security for your people, and we as police officers are solidly behind you.

"Once completed, the division will ease the pressure on Mampong police division while strengthening security in Ejura and its environs at the same time," he stated.

COP Anim said the police administration was grateful to Ejura Traditional Council for playing a pivotal role in the restoration of calm after the unfortunate shooting incident.

"We are all witness to the role you and your elders played in the Ejura shooting incident, now we can all go about our daily duties without fear, thanks to you," he said.