Ungrateful high-pitch yelping Mahama did nothing for Atta Mills’ memory yet he is whining about emoluments – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has descended on ex-president John Dramani Mahama for claiming he has not been receiving emoluments due him as former President.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an interview with TV3 disclosed that the allegations that he took home a gargantuan GHS14 million as ex-gratia are untrue.

In several other revelations, he said he is forced to pay for his bills because his entitlements are not being catered for by the state.

“I receive only my monthly pension like [former] President Kufuor, and [late former] President Rawlings was receiving [it] before he died. That is all I get.

“I pay the electricity bill for my house and my office, I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the State does not pay me anything for accommodation.

“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay my own fuel, the State doesn’t give me fuel, I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills, I pay my own air tickets when I travel,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama said.

Reacting to the revelations, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has described it as whining. He tags the former President as ungrateful questioning him about what he did for the memory of late President Mills.

“John Dramani Mahama is whining & telling lies about his emoluments. Per documents, State pays when an ex-President travels abroad for official assignments - also entitled to 2 holidays in a year. So, if u travel on ur own account to have fun, why shd the State pay?

“As John Dramani Mahama continues to whine about his emoluments, I ask: John Dramani Mahama, what did you do for the late President Atta-Mills? The man who made you, Running Mate & Vice President - for you to become President,” Koku Anyidoho has posted on his Twitter.

He further stresses, “I refuse to be enthused by the high-pitch yelping of John Dramani Mahama vis his supposedly truncated emoluments. He ungratefully did nothing for the Memory of President Atta-Mills.”

According to him, John Dramani Mahama is simply an ingrate.