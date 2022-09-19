Why dwell so much on Aisha Huang's small case, it's a normal thing in Ghana — Kofi Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the Founder, Leader and 2020 presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has chastised Ghanaian journalists for making a fuss out of Aisha Huang's "small case."

He claims that the media has exaggerated the issue as if it does not occur in Ghana.

He emphasized on Kumasi-based Hello FM that selling minerals or engaging in small-scale mining (galamsey) without a license is not something new in the country.

Kofi Akpaloo told Ghanaian journalists to stop wasting their time writing editorials — creating a sense of insecurity in the country.

“My worry is that the media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without license. It's a small matter, it happens every day in Ghana.

“So I don't see why the media should even write an editorial on this matter. And it is that which is creating the problem and giving all manner of insecurity to the issue,” the former presidential candidate said.

He added, “this is being blown out of proportion, this is a minor case...we are spending too much time on minor issues. why are we dwelling so much on Aisha Haung.”

Repatriated in 2018, Aisha Huang has been in police custody for nearly three weeks after being apprehended in her hideout by national security.

She and three others have since made two court appearances in court.

They will be arraigned on September 27.