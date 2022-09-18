Organic fertilizer yields more than NPK – Lawyer Owusu Badu

The chairman for the council of elders at Kristo Asafo Group of Companies, Lawyer Owusu Badu has said it is high time Ghanaians reverse to the effective and efficient use of organic fertilizer since it yields more results than the regulated application of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium to the soil.

He said this at an event which was designed to commemorate an agreement between the University of Cape Coast and the Kantanka Group of Companies to enable students and researchers of both institutions have full access of facilities and other logistics of each institution.

Lawyer Badu further indicated that one major challenge facing the agricultural industry is the depletion of soil fertility which could be attributed to a number of stressors including the application of some inorganic fertilizers. According to Lawyer Badu, the situation led to a practical research conducted by the founder and leader of Kantanka Group of Companies, using well-planned organic fertilizer for bumper harvest of crops.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the University of Cape Coast, the Provost of the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences (CANS), Professor Moses Jojo Eghan who represented the Vice Chancellor of the University said, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) serves as an official document which will coordinate the relationship between the University and Kantanka Group of companies.

He indicated that although the two institutions were already collaborating in agriculture and other science and technology related fronts, this agreement has well-defined roles and responsibilities of each party fashioned out, to enhance development of the country as it pursues to minimize employment as well.

The five (5) year renewable agreement which was signed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong and the leader and founder of Kantanka Group of Companies, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena is designed to bridge the gap between academic training and industry experience as it seeks to promote trans-disciplinary research into science and technology.