Akim Swedru MP urges government to tighten security across boarders

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko has called on government to put in place strict measures to monitor human movement across the country's land borders.

He pointed out that, it was imperative for the country to tighten security along its borders for effective tracking, monitoring and screening of people who want to enter the country.

His call follows the return of Aisha Huang after she was deported in 2019 for engaging in illegal mining. She managed to change her identity to enter the country through neighbouring Togo to commit the same crime for which she escaped prosecution in 2019.

This, Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko argued that, beyond the caution notices, the public must be educated on terrorism to enhance their security consciousness and keep them alert to identify suspicious activities.

"We have so many unmanned access routes at our various borders to the extent that one does not even need to get Ghanaian visas before entering this country. All they do is either acquire Togo, Benin, or Ivory Coast travel Visas then enter through these countries genuinely and after using those unapproved routes at our various borders to enter the country. It’s time we take some serious measures to protect these unapproved routes, " he disclosed this on his official Facebook page.

He said there was the need to create awareness of terrorism among the populace saying, “the word on terrorism should be everywhere for the people to know it is real and dangerous.”

The lawmaker advised Ghanaians to be security conscious and alert at all times by reporting suspicious activities to the authorities.

He indicated that small arms and light weapons proliferation as fundamental issues which could lead to terrorism.