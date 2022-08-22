'Help health workers secure jobs abroad to reduce unemployment' — Kafui Dey urges gov’t

Kafui Dey, a well-known Ghanaian journalist and the host of GTV's Breakfast show, has appealed to the government to assist in establishing opportunities outside the country for unemployed nurses and doctors.

Mr. Kafui Dey intimated that the government should put in place good policies that will make it easier for Ghanaian nurses who travel outside the country on their own in search of greener pastures.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on August 22, he explained that doing so will help the government generate revenue while also lowering the unemployment rate in the health sector.

His comments are in response to recent reports that some 3,000 nurses and midwives are leaving Ghana in search of greener pastures due to a lack of job opportunities.

“3,000 Nurses, and midwives leave Ghana for greener pastures. This is a problem, at least Ghana should benefit from this exodus. So there is high demand for nurses & other health care workers in the UK & EU,” he shared.

He adds “we have trained nurses sitting at home in Ghana. How about a policy where we export these nurses after they have served for at least 5 years in Ghana? We make money from the export, everyone wins.”

He proposes that, since many countries are looking for health workers from other countries, “instead of allowing the nurses and midwives to export themselves, there should be deliberate government policy that exports them and rake in the benefits to improve training and work conditions for the ones who decide to stay. Cuba is an example!”