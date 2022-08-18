Mourners console family of late Nana Yaa Agyemang

Mourners are trooping in to console the family of the late Nana Yaa Agyemang, wife of Alhaji Haruna Atta, Ghana's Former Ambassador to Namibia.

Nana Yaa Agyemang, Founder of Sharecare, Ghana, an association of persons with autoimmune diseases, died on Wednesday, 17th August at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), she was 62.

Among the mourners were some former workers of the defunct Accra Daily Mail, some members of Sharecare, Ghana and friends and family members of the deceased.

Some Former staff of the defunct Accra Daily Mail

Some members of the disability community has described the death of Nana Yaa Agyemang as a great loss to the community, saying, she was great advocate.

Alhaji Haruna-Atta, a Veteran Journalists and husband of late Nana Yaa Agyemang, said it has been a tough journey for the last 25 years battling Multiple Sclerosis.

He expressed his appreciation to all who supported him in caring for his wife and said he is still at the consultation stage and would announce the details of the final funeral rite when everything is certain.

Nana Yaa Agyemang earlier worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and worked as an editor of the defunct Accra Daily Mail.

She is survived by two adult daughters, a husband and some grandchildren.

