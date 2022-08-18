ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mourners console family of late Nana Yaa Agyemang

Social News Mourners console family of late Nana Yaa Agyemang
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mourners are trooping in to console the family of the late Nana Yaa Agyemang, wife of Alhaji Haruna Atta, Ghana's Former Ambassador to Namibia.

818202244139-ptkvn0y442-nana-yaa-agyemang

Nana Yaa Agyemang, Founder of Sharecare, Ghana, an association of persons with autoimmune diseases, died on Wednesday, 17th August at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), she was 62.

Among the mourners were some former workers of the defunct Accra Daily Mail, some members of Sharecare, Ghana and friends and family members of the deceased.

818202244139-rvmyqdc553-former-staff-adm

Some Former staff of the defunct Accra Daily Mail

Some members of the disability community has described the death of Nana Yaa Agyemang as a great loss to the community, saying, she was great advocate.

Alhaji Haruna-Atta, a Veteran Journalists and husband of late Nana Yaa Agyemang, said it has been a tough journey for the last 25 years battling Multiple Sclerosis.

He expressed his appreciation to all who supported him in caring for his wife and said he is still at the consultation stage and would announce the details of the final funeral rite when everything is certain.

Nana Yaa Agyemang earlier worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and worked as an editor of the defunct Accra Daily Mail.

She is survived by two adult daughters, a husband and some grandchildren.

GNA

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Nyinahin Police taskforce arrests nine illegal , six Changfan boats destroyed
18.08.2022 | Social News
Thunderstorm or rain expected over transition and northern sector this evening
18.08.2022 | Social News
Suame: Man found dead in uncompleted building
18.08.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line