Support economic activities in your districts - Deputy Local Government Minister urges MMDCEs

By Bala Ali & Emmanuel Akwasi Wiafe-Boateng, ISD || Contributor
1 HOUR AGO

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Mr Collins Augustine Ntim, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to support economic activities in the districts.

Mr Ntim said District Assemblies must strive to improve the local economy by promoting and supporting productive ventures and activities.

That, he said, would create jobs and increase the income levels of the people and, thereby improving the living standards of the people.

Mr Ntim made the call when he paid a one-day working visit to the Mampong Municipality on Monday, where he interacted with the chiefs, Heads of Departments of the Assembly and Assembly Members of the area.

The Minister observed that the success or otherwise of government programmes at the grassroots level largely depends on the effectiveness of the key actors at the local government level.

He stressed that the government was committed to improving the welfare of the people in the country, he, therefore, charged the MMDAs to rise and do their part to ensure that the ultimate goal of the government is achieved.

“We must all do our best towards the country’s development,” he said.

The Minister urged the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Thomas Appiah-Kubi, to give attention and support to productive ventures like Agriculture and businesses.

He also asked the MCE to ensure that more people get on board to benefit from Agric policies and the opportunities the Business Advisory Centre (BAC) has been offering.

