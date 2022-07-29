SIM re-registration deadline: Telcos can't bear the pressure, just extend it — Kafui Dey tells Ursula Owusu

If noting is done regarding the deadline for SIM card re-registration, Sunday, July 30 it will disastrous for the telecommunication companies and those who are yet to complete the process.

The telcos may lose millions of their customers if the 31st of July is not extended since many still do not have the Ghana card, which is the only requirement for the exercise.

In this regard, the co-host of the Accra-based GTV's Breakfast show, Kafui Dey, is asking the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to consider the interest of telecommunication companies and extend the deadline.

According to him, it is no fault of those who have registered but still have not received their Ghana Cards including those in long queues trying to register for their Ghana Card.

In a post Modernghana News spotted on his Twitter handle today, July 29, the journalist asserted that extending the deadline shouldn't be a big deal for the Minister.

“Extending the deadline for the SIM Card re-registration thing shouldn't be a hard thing to do. Many people do not have the card that is expected to be used for the re-registration through no fault of theirs.

“The telcos are struggling with the pressure. Just extend it....,” his tweet reads.