E/R: Two youth groups clash at Ofoase Ayirebi; one shot dead, four sustain gunshot wounds

There has been a clash between Ofoase Zongo youth and Brenase youth in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency in Eastern Region.

Sadly, the clash did not end without a casualty as one person has been reported dead.

Four other people who were in the line of fire sustained gunshot wounds and are now battling for their lives.

The clash occurred on Wednesday, July 27.

From the information gathered, Ofoase Zongo youth allegedly attacked and assaulted a young man from Brenase who was accused of beating a member of the Zongo community a few days ago.

Reports indicate that when the father of the victim and neighbour visited the community to inquire about why his son had been brutalised, they were also attacked.

The youth of Brenase after hearing of the incident were angered and decided to retaliate. The youth mobilised and stormed the Ofoase Zongo to avenge the assault of the young man.

Yesterday, Zongo youth of Ofoase stormed Brenase community with weapons to mount an attack.

They were met by Brenase who had also armed themselves to the teeth after hearing of the plans to attack.

Through the fired gunshots that ensued between the two youth groups, one person died while four others were injured.

But for the intervention of a team of Police and Military, there could have been more casualties.

Fortunately, calm has been resolved with a team of Police and Military patrolling the area to maintain peace.