Nana Addo will be world president if making promises is the criteria; nobody ‘sweet talks’ than him – Murtala Muhammed

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has accused the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of telling too many lies through his promises.

According to him, if making sweet talk and promises were qualifications for becoming a world leader, H.E Nana Addo would be president of the world by now.

“If it is about talking and making promises, president Nana Addo will be the president of the world. No one talks sweet than him. All the falsehood he peddled under the guise of the one who has the magic wand, we have tasted him and he has been a complete disaster,” Murtala Muhammed told GTV on the Breakfast Show on Monday, July 25.

The MP further accused the President of mismanaging the Ghanaian economy to the point that it is on the brink of collapse.

He said the cedi has lost its value tremendously under the ruling government because it relies so much on importation to satisfy the needs of the country instead of focusing on local production.

“Go and check the statistics, in 2014 we had reduced the importation of rice by 40% and we had increased the production of local rice in this country by 60%. That explains why by the time we lost power in 2016 we were spending less than 5 million dollars on the importation of rice to Ghana.

“Today, we are spending over 2 billion dollars on rice importation. These are statistics provided by the Ministry of Agric and the Ministry of Trade. The issue of the cedi losing its value is a simple law of demand and supply. The higher the supply, the lower the price and Vice versa,” Tamale Central MP Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed noted.

Later this afternoon, the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will be in Parliament to present the 2022 mid-year budget review.

Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to provide an update on how the government has managed the economy for the first half of the year.

The Finance Minister will also highlight what is to be expected for the rest of the year.

Today's mid-year budget review presentation will take place at 1pm.