Alex Segbefia blasts Koku Anyidoho; describes him as too emotional

Board Chairman of the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage, Mr. Alex Segbefia has expressed displeasure over the impasse between the family of the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills and Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

The brother of the late president, Mr. Sammy Atta-Mills, and the Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute in the past week have dominated the headlines after clashing over the alleged desecration of the grave of the late John Evans Atta Mills.

Faulting Samuel Koku Anyidoho for failing to inform the family of the late president, Alex Segbefia insists his approach to renovate the resting place of the former president was wrong.

Describing the Koku Anyidoho as too emotional, the board chair of JEA Mills Memorial Heritage said he should have consulted the family of late Prof. J.E Mills.

“Koku is emotional...no matter what you say, you will not know how he will react,” Mr. Alex Segbefia said during an engagement on the GTV Breakfast Show on Friday.

Paying tribute to the formal president, Alex Segbefia said Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills was indeed a man of peace.

"Prof Mills is not for anyone...He is for Ghana. His love was so big it covered the whole of Ghana. He had a very high IQ and said things that will make you burst out. He was really a man of peace,” the board chair of JEA Mills Memorial Heritage noted.

According to Mr. Alex Segbefia, there will be another lecture to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of the late former President.