GIJ Alumni homecoming set for August 20

The 2022 edition of the annual Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) alumni homecoming has been scheduled to take place from August 20.

This year’s event is being led by the PR Boys of 2018 year group with support from the GIJ Alumni Association and GIJ SRC.

The event is aimed at fostering unity, togetherness and creating business opportunities.

The event is targeting about 1,000 old students.

It will commence with games and other activities on August 20 at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School (SHS) at Cantonments, Accra.

It will be followed by an alumni meeting with students on August 24 at the GIJ campus at 6pm.

The celebration will be climaxed with a homecoming night on August 26 at the GIJ Dzorwulu campus at 5pm.