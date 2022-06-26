Akatsi South NDC congratulates newly elected Volta GJA chairman

26.06.2022 LISTEN

The Akatsi South Branch of the National Democratic Congress has congratulated Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxode on his election as the GJA chairman for Volta and Oti Regions.

According to the party, the fountain of knowledge, experience, and wisdom that Mr. Emmanuel exude relatively to his profession made him well-rounded and a safe pair of hands to man the highest office.

The congratulatory message was contained in a press release signed by Hon Daniel Dagba, the NDC's Akatsi South Constituency Secretary, and copied to the media.

He stated that Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxode was the best candidate for the position.

"We as a party believed in your ability and dexterity hence, your election as the Chair of the fourth realm of government, Volta Chapter, was not in doubt at all. We are confident that your professionalism, objectivity, and hard work will be brought to bear in your new role," Hon Daniel Dagba stated.

The party's short congratulatory message expressed the hope that God would illuminate Mr. Emma's path and imbue him with divine wisdom and understanding to steer the affairs of his highest portfolio.

The statement also lauded the other newly elected executives of the association.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS(NDC) -AKATSI SOUTH

25th June, 2022.

Congratulatory Message To You As Chairperson Elect: EMMANUEL AGBAXODE

_________________________

On behalf of the Akatsi South Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I stand in to extend our heartfelt congratulations message to you on your election as the Volta Regional chapter Chairman of the Ghana Journalist Association.

We as a party believed in your ability and dexterity, hence, your election as the Chair of the fourth realm of government, Volta Chapter was not in doubt at all. We are confident that your professionalism, objectivity and hard work will be brought to bear in your new role.

As we look forward to a closer relationship with you in your new role, the party would like to again congratulate you and other elected representatives.

Thank you.

Signed

Dagba Daniel

(Constituency Secretary,NDC)