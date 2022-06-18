Islamic SHS Students exceeded their boundaries but didn’t deserve to be treated as armed robbers by Police – Ken Agyapong

Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has noted that although students of the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) exceeded their boundaries during their protest, they did not deserve to be treated as armed robbers by the Police.

Some students took to the streets last Monday to protest incessant knockdowns on the school’s road as some reportedly peddled stones at Police personnel deployed to restore calm.

The Police in a reply fired guns and used tear gas to deal with the crowd, leading to over 20 students being hospitalised after some fainted.

Speaking to the media after leading the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament to visit some of the victims on Friday, Kennedy Agyapong condemned the Police over the methods used in dealing with the students.

According to him, although students exceeded their boundaries, they shouldn’t have been treated as armed robbers.

“The students whether they are right or not they exceed their boundaries and overreacted. The same applies to the Police officers too, I think they also treated them like armed robbers, it was too much, and they also exceeded their boundaries.

“We take a cue from what has happened to these students so that next time when Police are going out there, their team called crowd control, they should know the ages of the people that they are going to deal with.” the Parliamentarian shared.

Kennedy Agyapong added, “If you see the students that were injured, the Police officers, no matter the reasons went too far. A girl that I sympathize with is a girl who can’t breathe properly because they hit her head with a gun, that was too much for a girl, not even a boy, and for that matter, not a man or woman.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has charged the Ghana Police Service to take a relook at its crowd control unit and ensure things change going forward.

“So I will not be here to condemn anybody but I will plead with the Police High Command that next time they should take the crowd control unit to train and let them exercise patience,” he added.