E/R: Police go after step-father, area boys for molesting a teenage girl at Ofoase

The Police at Ofoase Ayirebi in the Eastern Region is currently on a hunt for a step-father who gathered area boys to molest a 15-year-old girl.

The teenager was beaten and harassed by the aforementioned group for leaving home and failing to return until the next morning.

She is said to have left her home on Friday, May 27, 2022. Amid worrying from her parents, she did not return home to sleep but was only spotted the next morning.

To the shock of some neighbours, her step-father whose name is given as Kofi in the company of some area boys beat the young girl while she was out brushing her teeth.

Despite crying for help, the man said to be her step-father started undressing her as the beating and sexual harassment continued.

Subsequently, a video recording of the incident went viral, drawing the attention of the Eastern Regional Police command.

After visiting the victim, officers have been assigned to the case and are now on a hunt to bring the perpetrators to book.

Sources say investigations are ongoing with the Police determined to arrest culprits to face the law.