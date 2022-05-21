Terrorists are already in Ghana — Security Expert

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr Ishmael Norman has said Ghanaians must act if the terrorists are already here in the country.

He believes they are already in the country, adding that some may have been married to Ghanaians.

Speaking in interview with TV3 on Saturday May 21 in relation to the caution given by the National Security against the potential attack on Ghana, he said “they are not just near Ghana, they are in Ghana.”

He added “…Some of them will even marry Ghanaian men or women. We have to assume that they are already here. The National Security warning is a good one, I believe the terrorists are already in Ghana.”

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that it is very worrying reports of potential attacks of extremist elements targeted at Ghana.

He said as the government increases the alertness of intelligence and security agencies, all Ghanaians need to be more security conscious and be quick to report any suspicious persons or packages to security agencies.

