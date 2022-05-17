Family heads to court over mysterious death of relative in police custody

17.05.2022 LISTEN

The family of a 27-year-old businessman, Albert Donkor, who died under mysterious circumstances in police custody has filed a case at the Accra High Court seeking justice for their relative.

Family spokesperson and an uncle, Rev. Dr. Mathias Sarkodie, insist that Albert may have been targeted after chancing on a robbery scene involving some police officers.

He is hopeful that the court’s intervention will allow for thorough investigations into the sudden death of his relative.

“We have sent the issue to the Accra High Court to seek justice for Albert. The Police knew what happened, and we suspect they killed Albert in order to destroy evidence, so we have given the issue to the High Court in Accra to investigate the incident for us to know what happened,” he said on Eyewitness News.

Residents in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, are outraged by the death of Albert Donkor, who was picked up by the police, following a robbery on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.

The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has said Albert was denied access to a lawyer and his family members after his arrest.

He has thus called on the Inspector General of Police, George Akufo Dampare, to ensure that the police personnel alleged to been involved in Albert's death are brought to book.

The Bono Police Regional Commander, DCOP Moses Atibilla, has also called on residents to stay calm as the Police Service investigates the incident.

“I met the youth, the chief, the queen-mother, and the family itself. I tried to impress upon them to be calm and not to do what they were doing. I agreed with them that they need to show that they were not happy, but afterwards, they should put that aside and let us work together.”

By Citi Newsroom