ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t using chaotic shouts, insincere tactical analysis to deny reality of hardships – Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines John Dramani Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the ruling government of using what he terms chaotic shouts and insincere tactical analysis to cover up the reality of the hardships in the country.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, the former Ghana President addressed the nation on the theme; "Ghana at a Crossroads."

The address which touched on several issues including how government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has handled the economy.

In his speech, John Dramani Mahama said instead of accepting the realities on the ground, the government and its officials have decided to use untruths as a means of defense.

He said the Akufo-Addo government while lacking ideas has decided to use name-calling approaches to silence anyone that speaks out.

“Interestingly the condescending responses of government officials to public complaints have often accentuated the frustration and anger of the people. A government bereft of ideas has resorted to incarceration of critical voices, name-calling of citizens and unfair categorization of the labour force and huge numbers of unemployed youth as lazy and undeserving,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama bemoaned.

The NDC leader continued, “Worst of all the government has been using chaotic shouts and insincere tactical analysis leading with dubious comparisons and outright untruths to manage the narrative.”

According to Mr. John Dramani Mahama, his fear now is that Ghana is on the verge of bankruptcy all thanks to the economic mismanagement of President Akufo-Addo's government.

He lamented saying, the painful epiphany is that in Ghana today the frustrations of Ghanaian people are at an all-time high.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
A new NDC gov’t God willing will cancel E-levy – Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
‘Poster boy' Bawumia’s leadership of Economic Management Team no longer tenable – Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo promised to transform Ghana in 18 months; he has rather subjected Ghanaians to excruciating hardships – Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Ghana on the verge of bankruptcy due to mismanagement of Akufo-Addo gov’t – Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Jacob Osei Yeboah wants Ghana to lead Africa to carve a working democracy to promote real development
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t can’t afford to remove taxes on fuel; we’ll lose GH¢4bn revenue – Akufo-Addo
02.05.2022 | Headlines
Dzata cement opens Tamale depot, cautions public against scammers
02.05.2022 | Headlines
Wages, interest payments, statutory funds alone added up to 144% of Ghana’s tax revenue last year — says Gabby
02.05.2022 | Headlines
My gov’t is implementing measures to address the issue of fuel price increases – Akufo-Addo
02.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line