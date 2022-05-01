ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kathleen Addy appointed acting NCCE Chairperson

Headlines Kathleen Addy appointed acting NCCE Chairperson
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Kathleen Addy as the acting Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

She has been elevated from her role as the Commission's Deputy Chairperson in charge of finance and administration to fill the vacancy following the resignation of Madam Josephine Nkrumah, who has departed after serving for a little over five years.

A statement made available to the Ghana News Agency said Madam Addy's appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President.

It said, “Pursuant to article 232 of the Constitution and section 4(a) of the National Commission for Civic Education Act, 1993 (Act 452), I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you to act as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education, pending the receipt of the constitutionally required consultation with the Council of State.”

Madam Addy was first appointed to the NCCE in 2017 as deputy chairperson in charge of finance and administration.

Profile

Madam Addy is a communication professional with over 20 years experience.

She is also an activist with specific interest in women's empowerment and good governance.

Her professional experience before joining the NCCE includes stints with CDD-Ghana, the Afrobarometer Project and the Centre for Policy Analysis.

She holds a Master of Arts in Communication Studies and a Bachelor of Arts (Psychology Major) both from the University of Ghana.

Madam Addy attended Achimota School for her GCE O-Level certificate and Holy Child College for her GCE A-Level certificate.

GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Pay workers Cost of Living Allowance and stop the chorus on Covid-19 — TEWU tells govt
01.05.2022 | Headlines
May Day: You remain our eternal heroes, heroines – Mahama to Workers
01.05.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo launches Asamoah Gyan's "Legyandary" autobiography
01.05.2022 | Headlines
Ghanaian workers join workers across the world to mark May Day
01.05.2022 | Headlines
Your taxes are working — Akufo-Addo tell Ghanaians
01.05.2022 | Headlines
In this day and age, you're asking what you can benefit from gov't instead what to contribute — Bawumia
30.04.2022 | Headlines
Allow independent probe into COVID expenditure if you’re ‘clean’ – Mahama to gov’t
30.04.2022 | Headlines
It's regrettable that Akufo-Addo gov’t has abandoned constitutional review process – Mahama
30.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo fires Executive Director of Fisheries Commission
30.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line