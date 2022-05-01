Kathleen Addy appointed acting NCCE Chairperson

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Kathleen Addy as the acting Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

She has been elevated from her role as the Commission's Deputy Chairperson in charge of finance and administration to fill the vacancy following the resignation of Madam Josephine Nkrumah, who has departed after serving for a little over five years.

A statement made available to the Ghana News Agency said Madam Addy's appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President.

It said, “Pursuant to article 232 of the Constitution and section 4(a) of the National Commission for Civic Education Act, 1993 (Act 452), I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you to act as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education, pending the receipt of the constitutionally required consultation with the Council of State.”

Madam Addy was first appointed to the NCCE in 2017 as deputy chairperson in charge of finance and administration.

Profile

Madam Addy is a communication professional with over 20 years experience.

She is also an activist with specific interest in women's empowerment and good governance.

Her professional experience before joining the NCCE includes stints with CDD-Ghana, the Afrobarometer Project and the Centre for Policy Analysis.

She holds a Master of Arts in Communication Studies and a Bachelor of Arts (Psychology Major) both from the University of Ghana.

Madam Addy attended Achimota School for her GCE O-Level certificate and Holy Child College for her GCE A-Level certificate.

GNA