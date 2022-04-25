ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UNOCT begins counter kidnap training for member states

General News UNOCT begins counter kidnap training for member states
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT) has begun a three week counter kidnap training course for some countries at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC)

The training which begun today, April 25 will take twenty five (25) participants from Ghana, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso and Benin through various courses to build capacity and capabilities in preventing, investigating and countering kidnap for ransom.

425202235830-rwmyqdcp53-participants.jpeg

Speaking to Modern Ghana News, the senior officer of the National Crime Agency (NCA) at the Anti Kidnap and Extortion Unit, John Branney stated that, the training being offered to participants from the various countries is necessitated by the close relations both the UK and Switzerland have with the said countries.

He told Modern Ghana News that “it is very important for us to collaborate with countries in West Africa particularly to help combust organized crime especially in kidnapping. The main purpose of this course is to give an awareness and improve the capability and the capacity of all the countries involved in this training and hopefully make those networks and connections so that when we do get those kidnap for ransom cases we can work jointly and effectively with different measures and strategies.”

425202235830-vaqdthfssn-kaiptc-participants.jpeg

He continued “in respect to the participating countries we feel there is a need in these particular areas and from a selfish point of view from the British Nationals, we have a lot of connections with this part of the world therefore when a British National may or can be affected we need to have the best strategies with these countries already in place when something happens.”

He added that “there will be a continuous field training to ensure that Continuous Professional Development (CPD) will be done at given intervals.”

He indicated that, technical support will be provided for the trained countries.

425202235832-23041q5dcw-tim-segesseman.jpeg

The training is expected to take the participants through a one week kidnapping management course and a two week hostage negotiations course to enable participants attain new skills and capacity in handling issues of kidnap in the region. The training will be delivered by experts from the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom and the Swiss Federal Police of Switzerland.

425202235831-1i830o4bbv-felix-wood.jpeg

Present at the opening ceremony of the training today was the First secretary, Head of Upstream Threats Campaign in Ghana and Cyber Attaché from the United Kingdom, Mr. Felix Wood and Mr. Tim Segessemann, Attaché, Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Akrofuom district assembly exceeds revenue target
25.04.2022 | General News
Nesta Challenges announces semi-finalists of Strand Three of the Afri-Plastics Challenge
25.04.2022 | General News
'Switch Up Xperience' has come to revive our history and culture
25.04.2022 | General News
Public Accounts Committee sittings takes off in Ashanti, Bono Regions today
25.04.2022 | General News
25-year-old apprentice allegedly kills KNUST student to avoid paying GHS 300 debt
25.04.2022 | General News
Tema Metropolitan Assembly rolls out anti-human-induced flooding programme
23.04.2022 | General News
Spanish Ambassador calls on Western Naval Command
23.04.2022 | General News
1D1F: 107 factories fully operational – Akufo-Addo
23.04.2022 | General News
New sustainable sport awards to encourage increased ambition on sustainability — Sport Positive
22.04.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line