One dead, 4 others injured as over 100 residents displaced by rainstorm at Tempane

One person has died with four others injured in a rainstorm in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

More than 100 residents are rendered homeless after the roofs of their homes have been ripped off by the rainstorm.

Over 20 electricity poles were also affected.

The storm also destroyed JHS and primary schools.

The affected communities are appealing to government agencies and benevolent organisations to come to their aid.

The rainstorm started at about 5:00 pm on the 7th and 10th April respectively.

The deceased identified as Simon Abunkudugu left behind his wife and children.

According to reports, the deceased was out to usher his nursing goat back to the house when the thunder struck causing the branch of a tree to fall him killing him instantly.

The District Chief Executive Issaka Anabida visited the bereaved family and some affected communities to assess the extent of the damage.

Mr Issaka Anabida described the situation as very bad. He has however assured the residents of soliciting support to assist them with relief items.

The DCE further advised residents to seek technical advice from experts before roofing their buildings since most of the roofing was not properly done.