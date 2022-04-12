6 more arrested over chaos at Nkroful Magistrate Court, Esiama police HQ

12.04.2022 LISTEN

Six more persons have been picked up by the police in the Western Region in connection with the attacks on the Nkroful Magistrate Court, Esiama Divisional Police Headquarters, and the Ellembelle District Assembly.

This brings to 10 the number of suspects standing trial for various alleged offenses.

According to the Esiama Divisional Police Command, four of the suspects who were arrested earlier have been arraigned and remanded into police custody.

Speaking to Citi News, the Esiama Divisional Police Commander, ACP Hlordzi Godact Dodzi, said the suspects have been charged with rioting with offensive weapons and causing damage to public property.

“So far, we have arrested 10 suspects. Last week we arrested four. They will be put before the court in Sekondi. Yesterday [Sunday], we arrested six. The six are to be put before the court. They were charged with rioting with offensive weapons… the second was causing unlawful damage to public property,” he explained.

Police had earlier said it was pursuing at least 22 other persons who were on the run.

According to an eyewitness to the incident at the court premises, a suspect, Solomon Eduku Ackah, was arrested on the concession of a mining firm, Adamus Resources Limited.

The youth of Teleku Bokazo rushed to the court premises to witness the case after the police brought him to court.

Some reports indicated that soldiers opened fire as some youth were sitting outside.

One person died during the incident.

---Citi Newsroom