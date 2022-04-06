ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don’t marry her because she has your child — Young men warned

Social News Don’t marry her because she has your child — Young men warned
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian Lawyer, Ebenezer Ahiator, has emphatically stated, not all unmarried couples with children need to get married.

In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said, “The fact that you have a child with someone does not necessarily mean you should marry them. Doing this prevents certain behaviors that are uncalled for from manifesting.”

According to him, it is possible for a couple to have a child or children and take good care of them without being married.

“It all depends on the couple and how well they understand each other. A lot of failed marriages today are due to some of these reasons. The couple being forced to get married or live together because they are having a child is a major factor,” he disclosed.

He explained that, usually when people notice unmarried couples cohabiting, “they tend to assume and conclude that they are married hence, when such situations appear before the court, they judge the couples like they are married.”

“So unmarried couples should be careful how they conduct themselves and how they behave in public because it could go against them,” he said.

He revealed that, such situations usually occur when property is involved, and advised couples not ready for marriage to rush when a child is involved.

---Happyghana.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
'Know your partner's menstrual cycle, depression is also very high during that period' – Men advised
06.04.2022 | Social News
'Marriage alone doesn't make you responsible man, it's taking care of your wife and children' — Lawyer
06.04.2022 | Social News
Everyone must learn how to massage to release their partner de-stress at home – Massage therapist
06.04.2022 | Social News
Ghana Cylinder Company has complied with Auditor General's report — CEO
06.04.2022 | Social News
Government to pay two cycles of 2021 LEAP arrears in weeks
06.04.2022 | Social News
Probe Nkroful shooting incident – Nzema Youth to Akufo-Addo
06.04.2022 | Social News
Volta Regional Minister visits tidal wave victims
06.04.2022 | Social News
Menzgold customers threaten to withdraw support in prosecution of NAM1 over court's 'lackadaisical attitude'
06.04.2022 | Social News
Fire destroy shops at Tema Timber market
06.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line