Don’t marry her because she has your child — Young men warned

Ghanaian Lawyer, Ebenezer Ahiator, has emphatically stated, not all unmarried couples with children need to get married.

In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said, “The fact that you have a child with someone does not necessarily mean you should marry them. Doing this prevents certain behaviors that are uncalled for from manifesting.”

According to him, it is possible for a couple to have a child or children and take good care of them without being married.

“It all depends on the couple and how well they understand each other. A lot of failed marriages today are due to some of these reasons. The couple being forced to get married or live together because they are having a child is a major factor,” he disclosed.

He explained that, usually when people notice unmarried couples cohabiting, “they tend to assume and conclude that they are married hence, when such situations appear before the court, they judge the couples like they are married.”

“So unmarried couples should be careful how they conduct themselves and how they behave in public because it could go against them,” he said.

He revealed that, such situations usually occur when property is involved, and advised couples not ready for marriage to rush when a child is involved.

---Happyghana.com