31.03.2022 Social News

These Atrocities must stop – Autism Mama burst out

By Hannah Awadzi (Mrs)
31.03.2022 LISTEN

Mrs Serwaa Quaynor, a mother of a 39-year-old man living with autism, has called on the government to put in place measures that will let society stop the killing of children with autism and other disabilities.

“These children do not have a voice and someone has to be responsible for them and speak for them,” she spoke with the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation platform for children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities, ahead of Autism Awareness Month, which is celebrated in April.

Mrs Quaynor who is also the Founder and Director of the Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre (AaCT) also reacted to a recent article in the media where a two-year-old boy was buried alive somewhere in the Central region.

She said but for the intervention of the police the child would have died.

“This is not the only case that we have heard of, what about the ones being given concoctions and being poisoned slowly to death, these stories span across the country, who do we cry out to?”

Mrs Quaynor urged the government to have the interest of children with autism and other disabilities at heart and put in place policies that supports children with disabilities and their families in Ghana

Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Autism Day on the 2nd of April every year. In Ghana, the Autism community has designated the whole of April as Autism Awareness Month.

