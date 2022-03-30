ModernGhana logo
Labourer jailed 24 months for stealing cocoyam, plantain

The Assin-Fosu Magistrate's Court has sentenced a 23-year-old labourer, Atsu Gemeni, to 12 months' imprisonment in hard labour for theft.

Gemeni was jailed for stealing cocoyam and seven bunches of plantain worth GH¢320 and GH¢800.00, respectively, at Assin-Dunkwa and Assin-Fosu.

The convict, who could not afford the fine of GH¢1,120 imposed by the court, had to serve the default sentence of 12 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing, and the court presided over by Mr Abdul Majid Iliasu, convicted him on his own.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, mentioned the complainants as Mr Yaw Benuah and Madam Rebecca Ofori, both residents of Assin-Dunkwa.

On Tuesday, March 22, at about 0300 hours, a witness suspected the movement of Gemeni when he was conveying two fertilizer sacks containing seven bunches of plantain and cocoyam in a taxicab.

The witness questioned the convict, who claimed ownership of the foodstuff, but was not convinced, the witness reported the issue to the police and Gemeni was arrested.

Upon interrogation by the police, he admitted stealing the food items from the farms of the complainants, Chief Inspector Ayongo said.

