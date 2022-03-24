ModernGhana logo
Ofori-Atta's fiscal measures cosmetic and empty — Ato Forson

By Reporter
The Ranking Member on Finance Dr. Casiel Ato Forson has punched holes into the fiscal measures announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta today.

He said the expenditure cut measures are cosmetic and empty.

The NDC firebrand added that it will further erode investor confidence in the country's economy.

The MP for Ajumako Enyan-Esiam who disclosed this on Twitter on Thursday advised government to cut the 2022 foreign financed projects by at least 50%.

He further urged government to deliver on promises to review all flagship programs including the free SHS which is facing challenges.

Hon. Ato Forson is insisting on the Akufo-Addo government to place a moratorium on new loans as the public debt stock inched up significantly to over GHC351 billion as at the end of December, 2021 representing a whopping 80 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, (GDP).

