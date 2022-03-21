Calls for coup irresponsible, they make military undisciplined — Obed Asamoah

Dr. Obed Asamoah, a Minister for Foreign Affairs in the Rawlings' administration has described the recent calls for a ‘coup d’état’ as irresponsible.

He said coups always made the military undisciplined.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview on March 21, 2022, he stated that the military were irresponsible in the late Jerry John Rawlings' military regime.

He noted that the military went berserk and difficult to control.

According to him, the late president during his coup had to do a lot of trials and executions to bring sanity in the military.

Dr Asamoah, who was also an Attorney General and Minister for Justice during Rawligs' administration noted that, “It is irresponsible to be calling for a coup because you see when a coup occurs the soldiers get undisciplined and you know that jerry for example put in a lot of efforts to keep the soldiers under control to the extent that a good friend of his who was the son of Dr. Ali, an African American who had relocated to Ghana, his son was a military officer in the army and when Jerry’s coup occurred he went around shooting people. Do you know that Jerry had him tried and executed? Yes, and he’s not the only one. Jerry did a lot to control the exuberance.”

He indicated Ghana will face severe sanctions from the international community should a coup occur in the country, and severe economic challenges considering the current situation.