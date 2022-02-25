Obuasi: Police chase four armed robbers after gunning down one other to save motorists

The Ghana Police Service has announced that officers in Obuasi have mounted a search for four armed robbers that planned to attack motorists on the dawn of Thursday, February 24, 2022.

A successful police operation yesterday saved passengers and motorists from a robbery attack as one of the robbers was gunned down.

According to a Police report, at about 5:30 am on Thursday, intelligence was gathered that some persons were planning to rob passengers on the feeder road between Nyamebekyere – Kokotenten, which is a robbery-prone area.

On receipt of the information, a Police team was dispatched to patrol that stretch of the road onboard a private Hyundai Grace when they encountered five men armed with guns.

The armed men on seeing the private Hyundai Grace vehicle fired into the vehicle with the aim of robbing the passengers.

The Police team returned fire and killed one of the suspected robbers while the rest who were far from the Police team fled into the bush.

A locally manufactured single-barreled gun, eight BB live cartridges and one Itel mobile phone was retrieved from the scene.

Residents of the nearby community assisted the Police while they combed the area in search of the rest of the robbers but they were unsuccessful.

As the police continue with investigations to arrest the four robbers that escaped, the body of the deceased who was later identified as Yaw Obolo, has been deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

