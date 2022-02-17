ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Driver remanded for death of two police officers, four others on Asikuma-Peki highway

Social News Driver remanded for death of two police officers, four others on Asikuma-Peki highway
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A Magistrate Court in Peki has remanded into Police custody, Kwame Nkorouma, a driver of a Ford Transit mini-bus, which killed two Police officers and four other passengers on the Asikuma-Peki highway.

The officers were Corporal Evans Quansah and Constable Richard Dadzie.

Kwame Nkorouma was provisionally charged on Wednesday, February 16, with the offences of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm by the Peki Court, according to a Police release.

His plea was not taken, and the case was adjourned to Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, two out of the 11 injured passengers, who were on the bus are currently on admission at Peki Government Hospital, receiving treatment, while one other, had been referred to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Eight others have been treated and discharged.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ejura Traditional Council declares war on Fulani herdsmen
17.02.2022 | Social News
Newmont Ghana Donates Computers, Accessories To The KNUST College Of Engineering
17.02.2022 | Social News
US supports visually impaired Ghanaian students with Braille Learning Materials
17.02.2022 | Social News
We'll finish negotiations if you call off strike — Employment Minister tells UTAG
17.02.2022 | Social News
50-year-old man appeals for support to raise GH¢19,017 for liver surgery on February 23
17.02.2022 | Social News
Fire Service to pay bills of personnel involved in Atebubu crash
17.02.2022 | Social News
Remove us from anti-gay bill – Intersex group to Parliament
17.02.2022 | Social News
We need assessment centre with modern gadgets — School for the Deaf
17.02.2022 | Social News
Help us resolve our chieftaincy dispute, it's retarding our development – Dwan queen-mother to gov’t
17.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line