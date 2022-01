The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres has met with Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana.

The two personalities had discussions on wide range of issues.

“Secretary-General António Guterres (right) meets with Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana,” the Ghana UN tweeted on Wednesday, January 19.