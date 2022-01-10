"We are flushing out land guards from Kokrobite to reduce crime" — Nii Arde Nkpa Royal Family head

The Royal Family Head of NII ARDE NKPA Royal Family, the owners of Kokrobite, Daniel Nii Tagoe has practically stated that the family will no longer condone the acts of landguardism in the area.

He said they will do everything possible to flush landguards out to make the area peaceful for residents and developers.

According to him, the activities of land guards in the area has escalated crime which has left residents and estate developers in fear over the years.

Daniel Nii Tagoe noted that it is his responsibility as the head of the family to make sure there is peace in the area.

"We have sent a strong warning to those that call themselves land guards who are not family members, we are not going to tolerate that, we have sent a strong petition to the IGP, we are going to flesh all these people out, We can not sit aloof this year we are burnt on making sure that the developers who have bought their lands will be developing in a peaceful atmosphere. As the head of the family, the land is family land and it is my responsibility to protect family property and this what am burnt on doing with Christ on my side I will surely overcome", Daniel Nii Tagoe stated.

Outlining the plan for this year, he said, the plan is to unite the natives, land sellers and real estate developers together hence the call on them to work assiduously towards achieving peace in order to invite more investors into the area.

He, therefore, called on the police not to turn blind eye to any land guards related cases that will be reported to them from the area but enforce the laws to deal with persons involved.

Daniel Nii Tagoe made this statement during an interview section with the media after the royal family non-denominational Christian Prayer and Thanksgiving service at the Church of Pentecost Dansoman - Mamprobi District Bethel Assembly, Sempe in Accra.

The service was in acknowledgement to God for protecting and guiding them through 2021 and ushering them into a new year.

"By God Grace, the year has come to an end, it was a year of challenges and if God has perverse our royal family without recording any casualty and God has been gracious to the family, it is in exact of the leadership to give thanks and commit ourselves into the hands of God. We don't know what the year entail but God knows. The headship of the family believe in God hence I have to make sure the family come and thank God to help us make our land Kokrobite very peaceful".

He seizes the moment to call on government as a matter of urgency to create jobs to reduce the current unemployment rate among the youths in the country.

He said the current hardship in the country has lured most youth to engage in crime, land guard related activities etc, which if care is not taken most youth will be led astray.

Pastor Benjamin Amankwah, District Pastor, the church of Pentecost Mamprobi district delivering his sermon from the book of Psalm 36: 6, Colossians 1: 17 and 3 John 1:2 on the topic "The Providence of God" said God continues to guide and protect known as the Providence of God.

He continued that through his Providence, the Lord will preserve, provide both spiritually and physically, and rule.

He then urged the family to always seek the face of God Almighty for he is the King of all kings.