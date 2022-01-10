ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

16-year-old daughter of NDC MP gains admission to University of Ghana Medical School

Social News 16-year-old daughter of NDC MP gains admission to University of Ghana Medical School
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Nayah Nawaane, the last child of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Nabdam constituency in the Upper East Region, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane has gained admission to study medicine at the University of Ghana.

Nayah who is just 16 years old will now join her other three siblings who are all in the medical profession, just as their father, the honourable MP for Nabdam.

Sharing the news of his daughter's achievement on social media, the MP wrote; "My last daughter, 16-years-old Nayah Nawaane opted to join the medical profession like her other 3 siblings and has been admitted to the University of Ghana medical school. To God be the glory."

Stories of young teenagers gaining admission into tertiary institutions in the country have been coming up of late.

In October last year, a 22-year old lady, Ama Aboagye DaCosta, became the youngest lawyer in Ghana after completing the Ghana School of Law in 2021.

DaCosta too entered University of Ghana Law Faculty shortly after celebrating her 16th birthday in 2015, having completed Aburi Girls Senior High School in 2012.

Source: // contributor on modernghana.com

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
GPRTU meets tomorrow to deliberate on 40% transport fares increment
10.01.2022 | Social News
AFCON 2021: Botswanan Referee to officiate Morocco-Ghana crucial match today
10.01.2022 | Social News
Thank you for supporting us to fight crime - Police to Ghanaians
10.01.2022 | Social News
ECOWAS must use diplomatic approach in getting Mali back to constitutional rule — Security Analyst
10.01.2022 | Social News
Scores dead after Kufuor bus collided with Sprinter bus at Sefwi Anhwiaso
10.01.2022 | Social News
Strike is UTAG’s only option; negotiation with government yielded no results – Prof. Gyampo
10.01.2022 | Social News
Ejura: Pregnant mothers delivering on floor as 50-bed maternity block project left to rot
10.01.2022 | Social News
Dormaa Paramount Chief sets up GHC100,000 award scheme to improve sanitation
10.01.2022 | Social News
UTAG strike: Gh¢1500 as research allowance for entire year bad — Nkumbaan
10.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line