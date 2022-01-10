16-year-old daughter of NDC MP gains admission to University of Ghana Medical School

Nayah Nawaane, the last child of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Nabdam constituency in the Upper East Region, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane has gained admission to study medicine at the University of Ghana.

Nayah who is just 16 years old will now join her other three siblings who are all in the medical profession, just as their father, the honourable MP for Nabdam.

Sharing the news of his daughter's achievement on social media, the MP wrote; "My last daughter, 16-years-old Nayah Nawaane opted to join the medical profession like her other 3 siblings and has been admitted to the University of Ghana medical school. To God be the glory."

Stories of young teenagers gaining admission into tertiary institutions in the country have been coming up of late.

In October last year, a 22-year old lady, Ama Aboagye DaCosta, became the youngest lawyer in Ghana after completing the Ghana School of Law in 2021.

DaCosta too entered University of Ghana Law Faculty shortly after celebrating her 16th birthday in 2015, having completed Aburi Girls Senior High School in 2012.

Source: // contributor on modernghana.com