V/R: Man who shot fellow hunter in Kpeve arrested

A hunter who shot a fellow hunter dead in Vume village in the Volta Region has been arrested by Police in Kpeve.

The suspect, Yao Papa Domie, age 31, shot and killed a fellow hunter during a hunting expedition on Thursday, January 9, 2022.

After the information reached the Police in Kpeve, officers were assigned to the case, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

During interrogation by the Police, sources have reported that Yao Papa Domie said he shot the deceased, Eric Sonka by mistake.

Information gathered has revealed that the suspect said the victim appeared as game at the time he fired his gun.

While investigations continue, the Police are said to be preparing to arraign Yao Papa Domie before court next week.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Peki Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.