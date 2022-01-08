ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

V/R: Man who shot fellow hunter in Kpeve arrested

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Crime & Punishment V/R: Man who shot fellow hunter in Kpeve arrested
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A hunter who shot a fellow hunter dead in Vume village in the Volta Region has been arrested by Police in Kpeve.

The suspect, Yao Papa Domie, age 31, shot and killed a fellow hunter during a hunting expedition on Thursday, January 9, 2022.

After the information reached the Police in Kpeve, officers were assigned to the case, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

During interrogation by the Police, sources have reported that Yao Papa Domie said he shot the deceased, Eric Sonka by mistake.

Information gathered has revealed that the suspect said the victim appeared as game at the time he fired his gun.

While investigations continue, the Police are said to be preparing to arraign Yao Papa Domie before court next week.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Peki Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
V/R: 20-years-old man allegedly murders 12-year-old boy over Ghc100 at Awate Todzi
08.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two cocoa smugglers arrested in Volta region
08.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Alleged murderers of American strip dancer granted bail
07.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Couple who allegedly beat their daughter to death for bedwetting to face Court on January 13
07.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court remands couple for killing 4-year-old daughter over bed-wetting
06.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Man arrested for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy at Atasamanso
06.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Six armed robbers arrested, 5 killed in special anti-robbery intelligence-led operation
06.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Social media student grabbed with narcotics
06.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Mechanic faces court over threat of death
06.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line