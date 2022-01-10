Enter 2022 with change of mindset — Apostle Godbless Boateng To Ghanaians

Founder and leader of the Cornerstone Bible Church International sited at Ayiga in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, His Eminence Apostle Godbless Boateng has asked Ghanaians to enter 2022 with a change of mindset.

Speaking to this reporter in an exclusive interview on Sunday, January 2, 2022 after church service, Apostle Godbless Boateng said Ghanaians have to forget the past and forge ahead.

According to him, people who hold on to the past misses the treasures of the future.

He indicated that one cannot be expected to reap from what lies ahead while still living in the past.

The man of God noted that the country stands to develop if people change their mindset or attitude towards how they perceive things.

On the rising cases of armed robberies and ritual murders in recent times, he urged authorities to act fast to clamp down on such bad nuts in society.

According to him, drug abuse, armed robbery, ritual murder, drug peddling among other criminal acts is the order of the day.

His Eminence Apostle Godbless Boateng advises the youth to be law abiding and stay away from actions that will cause them their life and future.