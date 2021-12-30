We want Tyger Booty autopsy done outside Ghana — Family

30.12.2021 LISTEN

Family of the late Instagram American model, Tyger Booty, who was mysteriously found dead in a hotel room in Accra is demanding an autopsy of the deceased to be done in the United States.

The family debunked claim that the deceased died out of overdose of drugs, saying that the deceased neither drink nor take drug.

“We don’t trust Ghana health authorities will do a good job so we want the autopsy done in the United States,” sister of the American Instagram model, Julie Williams said by adding that they found it surprising that her sister has found herself in Ghana.

She believes that there is more to the story as being told and want the autopsy done outside Ghana because they heard Ghanaian officials can be corrupt.

The hotel authorities in Abelenkpe, a suburb of Accra noticed Tyger Booty has not been out of her hotel room for some days and informed the police who helped to break into the hotel room where they found the model dead.

Reports says she was flown into the country by a mysterious Ghanaian billionaire for a 'paid vacation', which we assume is code for something far more egregious.

However, the cause of her death is yet to be established although initial rumours the media claimed she might have had a drug overdose or committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy was said to have given the family assurance of helping find the cause of the death.

The Tesano police are currently investigating with assistance from the Police Headquarters in Accra.

—DGN online