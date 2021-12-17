ModernGhana logo
Kpando MP honoured by Suma Traditional Area for LGBTQ+ fight

By Edem Mensah
Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah has been honoured by Suma Traditional Area in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

This is in recognition of the role she is playing together with seven others championing Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Regardless of the stiff opposition, the MPs have remained resolute in their cause.

For this reason, she was honoured in the Adinkra Award Gold Category, the highest award which former Heads of States such as the late John Jerry Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufour, and John Mahama and former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Woode have been recipients in the past.

Speaking after the recognition, Della Sowah said "I feel really very honoured. If you are in your corner doing something you don't know people are taking notice of you and appreciating what you are doing. It humbles you when you are noticed and accorded."

The Keta MP added that once culture makes her unique, it makes them who they are. "It gives us a special identity. We shouldn't shed it easily with the excuse of 'enlightenment.'"

She also dedicated the award to her late father Dr Kwasi Agbodza who taught her and other siblings to preserve the tradition in whatever way they can.

Della Sowah added that "I celebrate our biggest cheerleader our 88-year-old mum."

The ceremony is used to climax the annual Suma Akwantu Kese Festival at Suma-Ahenkro.

