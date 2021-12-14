Asa Savings and Loans donates to orphanage home, rehab center and scholarship to students in Accra

Asa Savings and Loans Limited has donated to Motherly Orphanage Home in Kwabenya Abuom Junction, Accra on 13th December, 2021.

The items include rice, sugar, gallons of oil, sanitary pads, bags of washing powder, boxes of soaps, boxes of diapers, notebooks and exercise books, packs of soft drinks, toilet rolls and stationery.

The Motherly Orphanage Home which was founded by the Late Ms. Azumah in 2011 with its mission being to support street children, orphans and young children living the HIV/AIDS virus. It is now home to 58 children between the ages of 3 and 19.

The Area Manager for Kwabenya Business Centre, Samir Sani said the donation of the items is to support the wellbeing of the children.

The items, he believes, will put a smile on the faces of these children to have a feel of the Christmas celebration.

Also, the Atico Business Centre donated similar assorted food items and clothing to the Remar Ghana Children’s Home at North Kaneshie, Accra on the same day.

Area Manager of the Atico Business Centre, Madam Zalia Alhassan, said the donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to support the less privileged in society.

Madam Zalia said similar donations had been made in the past to the less-privileged in the society.

In a related development, the Mamobi 2 Business Center of ASA Savings and Loans Limited has also given scholarship packages to some ten selected needy but brilliant school children of their clients as part of its broader corporate social responsibility programs.

The scholarship packages included book allowance and fees totally Ghc5,000. Each of the ten school children received Ghc500.

The Area Manager of Mamobi 2 Business Center, Emmanuel Osae Addo said the scholarship is meant to support the education of clients' children who are in dire need of support.

He believes the support will go a long way to release the financial burden on the parents of the beneficiaries.