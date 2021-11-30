I will choose either Bagbin or Haruna Iddrisu as my running mate – Duffuor

30.11.2021 LISTEN

A former governor of the Bank of Ghana, (BoG), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has disclosed that if given the nod to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flagbearer in the 2024 general elections, he would choose either the current Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin or Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu as his running mate.

Dr. Duffuor over the last few months has been rumoured as one of the people that will rival ex-President John Dramani Mahama for the flagbearership position of the main opposition party.

After months of uncertainty, the former Finance Minister has finally disclosed that he harbours a dream to be the flagbearer of the NDC.

“I was a finance minister, so, I was in politics but we have not started talking about the NDC presidential race yet. If we get there and I’m given the nod, why not?” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor told TV3 in an interview.

Going further, the former BoG governor opened up on the likely candidates he will consider as his running mates.

According to him, Speaker Alban Bagbin and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu are both doing well in politics and will complement him very well when any of them is selected.

“There are two people who are doing very well in politics; they are lawyers. Look at Bagbin; almost 30 years in politics. Look at Haruna also, any of them either Haruna Iddrisu or Bagbin could be my running mate, they’re working hard, they’re in politics, they will compliment me,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said.