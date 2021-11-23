ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

West Gonja: Pupils of Nabori Primary school study under death trap structure

Education West Gonja: Pupils of Nabori Primary school study under death trap structure
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Teaching and learning at the Nabori Primary School in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region are seriously been affected as academic activities are conducted in an old dilapidated school structure with visible cracks posing as a death trap to the lives of teachers and pupils.

The Assemblyman for the area, Mr. Iddrisu Abdul Rahman who spoke to Modernghana News expressed worry over the risk posed to the lives of the pupils who are compelled to study under the dilapidated death trap school block.

According to him, all efforts to have the school block replaced or fixed by duty bearers and the authorities have all proved futile.

He expressed concern over the safety of the school children saying that he fears the dire consequences if nothing is done about the situation.

According to him, whenever it rains, authorities of the school are forced to close the school or move the pupils from the building over fears it might collapse.

He therefore appealed to NGO's, institutions, and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.

The school authorities when approached refused to speak because of the fear of being victimized but however admitted the current situation of the school negatively affects teaching and learning.

The school currently has a population of 206.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
Let experienced professionals teach candidates, allow all to sit one Bar exam – Ayikoi Otoo
23.11.2021 | Education
2022 budget is game changer for education transformation — Education Minister
23.11.2021 | Education
499 law students will start school January — Martin Kpebu
22.11.2021 | Education
GES begins sensitisation on guidelines for selection into SHS
22.11.2021 | Education
TVET Kicks Start Next Year In Ghana
22.11.2021 | Education
Massive jubilations as 2021 BECE ends smoothly in Ashanti region
22.11.2021 | Education
Let's know your budget for Free SHS in 2022 – NAGRAT to Government
22.11.2021 | Education
CHASS pushes for practical code of conduct for schools
21.11.2021 | Education
Modify technical training into industrial education – Economist to government
21.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line