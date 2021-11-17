Advanced training on national labour migration policy held for stakeholders in Sogakope ahead of policy launch

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH Ghana, through its Programme Migration & Diaspora (PMD), has partnered with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) and held a three-day training workshop for over 50 stakeholders in labour migration.

This is to enhance their capacity in migration governance ahead of the launch of the National Labour Migration Policy. The training, which was held at Sogakope in the Volta region, is a continuation of the maiden training held for stakeholders in Akosombo in October 2020.

The soon-to-be-launched National Labour Migration Policy, provides a coordinated framework that seeks to promote good governance in the management of labour migration policy issues, which would ultimately protect the rights of migrant workers and maximize the sustainable development impacts.

Benjamin Woesten, the Head of Migration Projects in GIZ Ghana and Head of the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration, in remarks read on his behalf said, “given the contemporary migration dynamics and realities in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well the current globalization processes, Ghana cannot afford to ignore the impact of migration and more specifically issues of labour migration. The National Labour Migration Policy is thus a strategic policy framework to manage current and future labour migration issues in Ghana.”

He added that “the processes that have led to the formulation of the labour migration policy document has been an extensive one with collaborative efforts and inputs from all the relevant stakeholders with the MELR spearheading the process. Undoubtedly, this policy is a bold and comprehensive approach to address labour migration concerns and to leverage the potential migration offers to the country”.

The training covered issues bordering on the impact of COVID-19 on labour migration, re-strategizing of key action areas in the policy, among others.

The workshop also served as the platform for stakeholders to review their 2021 annual workplan and develop those for 2022. Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, the Director for Monitoring, Planning and Evaluation, Emma Ofori Agyemang said “a group that does not take stock of itself and what it does would not know the progress it is making. Though 2021 has been a difficult year, we made strides and the development of the workplans aims to plan what corresponding measures we need to take for the year ahead.”

Public sensitization on the National Labour Migration Policy begins next week in Tamale.