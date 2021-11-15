Ghana Police Service has seen 56% improvement under new IGP - BPS survey

The latest survey by the Bureau of Public Safety has revealed that the majority of Ghanaians are now confident in the Ghana Police Service.

According to data gathered by the Bureau, 56% of Ghanaians are positive that the new Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has made improvements in the Ghana Police Service.

This was observed in his first 100 days in office.

“59% claimed that the Ghana Police Service have seen some improvements in the last 90 days, as against 36% who claimed that things appeared same, while 6% said there has been no improvement,” part of the report of the Bureau of Public Safety has said.

However, Ghanaians are not enthused about the proactivity of the Ghana Police Service on crime prevention. While 13% indicated that the Police were proactive, 21% said the police were not proactive in crime prevention.

Meanwhile, the remaining 36% of respondents were undecided.

“57% of the respondents said officers of the Ghana Police Service did not show concern for the citizens, and only 8% claimed that officers showed concern for citizens. Nonetheless, 66% of the respondents said they will not hesitate to call on the police for assistance,” the survey from the Bureau of Public Safety also revealed.

The Bureau of Public Safety conducted this online public survey between Monday, 18th October, and Sunday, 7th November 2021 to mark the IGP’s one-hundredth day in office which fell on Monday, 8th November 2021.

Read the full report HERE