04.11.2021

White House Official visits Ghana to discuss infrastructure opportunities

U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh visited Accra this week
U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh visited Accra this week

U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh visited Accra this week to discuss President Biden’s Build Back Better World initiative with stakeholders and to meet with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Singh’s visit to Ghana follows his participation in COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, where President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to address the climate crisis while mobilizing investment capital to build infrastructure that drives sustainable economic recovery.

“Ghana is our first stop in Africa after COP26 to meet with partners about President Biden’s Build Back Better World initiative. We will work together to support high-quality, sustainable improvements to address the demand of countries with major infrastructure needs,” said Deputy National Security Adviser Singh.

Singh’s meeting with Vice President Bawumia is a continuation of the close bilateral engagement between the Biden and Akufo-Addo Administrations, which includes U.S. Vice President Harris’s meeting at the White House with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in September, followed by the recent visit of Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee.

While in Accra, Singh also met with infrastructure stakeholders, including companies working in Ghana. As part of his trip to West Africa, Deputy National Security Advisor Singh will visit Dakar, Senegal on Friday and Saturday.

