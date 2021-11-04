ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.11.2021 Social News

ECG disconnects power to over 50 houses in Shama

ECG disconnects power to over 50 houses in Shama
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Sekondi District Monitoring and Disconnection Team of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power supply to over 50 houses in the Shama District due to illegal connections.

Mr Noah Dake, the Sekondi District Manager of ECG, who made this known to the media, said the exercise was to enable the company to recover monies lost due to illegal connection and other anomalies in the area.

He explained that the Revenue Protection Task-force of ECG decided to conduct an integrity tests on metres and service cables in various households in some suburbs of Shama due to the rampant reports of illegal power connection in the district.

Mr Dake said the Team discovered that many residents had tempered or fidgeted with their meters to record blank reading to have access to free supply of power.

The District manager said the Team also discovered that some households which had their lights disconnected due to illegal connection of power had reconnected their power without passing through due process.

He warned staff of the company not to condone and connive with people to engaged in any illegality and that to tap power illegally was an offense punishable by law.

He therefore warned people who have the intention of tapping power illegally to stop it, if not when caught they would face the full rigorous of the law.

Mr Dake gave two-day ultimatum to those who illegally tapped power to pay their accumulated bills and that failure to do so would result in their prosecution in court

Mr Dake said the exercise would be carried out in all commercial loss prone areas every month, aside the company's regular premises inspection geared towards the preventing and curtailing the activities of illegal power connections.

He assured customers of uninterrupted and constance power supply and advised them to endeavour to pay their bills to avoid disconnection.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tamale: Cholera outbreak looms as Kukuo residents battle unbearable stench from abandoned public toilet, garbage
03.11.2021 | Social News
Tano North NCCE held inter-party dialogue meeting
03.11.2021 | Social News
'Junky boys' always cut open our undies and brassieres to steal money — Kayaye
04.11.2021 | Social News
Getafe CF, RCD Mallorca, Real Betis and LaLiga collaborate to support Children’s Home in Ghana
03.11.2021 | Social News
Accra: 13-year-old girl missing at Tabora
03.11.2021 | Social News
Central East Police Command declare war on criminals after arrest of over 100 suspects in Kasoa
03.11.2021 | Social News
Ga Mantse applauds NHIA’s achievements
03.11.2021 | Social News
Exclusive Audio: "The Church is part of the state, there should be order" — Rev. Dr. Ansah
03.11.2021 | Social News
Cocoa farmers to stage demo over implementation of pension scheme
03.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line