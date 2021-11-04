ECG disconnects power to over 50 houses in Shama

The Sekondi District Monitoring and Disconnection Team of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power supply to over 50 houses in the Shama District due to illegal connections.

Mr Noah Dake, the Sekondi District Manager of ECG, who made this known to the media, said the exercise was to enable the company to recover monies lost due to illegal connection and other anomalies in the area.

He explained that the Revenue Protection Task-force of ECG decided to conduct an integrity tests on metres and service cables in various households in some suburbs of Shama due to the rampant reports of illegal power connection in the district.

Mr Dake said the Team discovered that many residents had tempered or fidgeted with their meters to record blank reading to have access to free supply of power.

The District manager said the Team also discovered that some households which had their lights disconnected due to illegal connection of power had reconnected their power without passing through due process.

He warned staff of the company not to condone and connive with people to engaged in any illegality and that to tap power illegally was an offense punishable by law.

He therefore warned people who have the intention of tapping power illegally to stop it, if not when caught they would face the full rigorous of the law.

Mr Dake gave two-day ultimatum to those who illegally tapped power to pay their accumulated bills and that failure to do so would result in their prosecution in court

Mr Dake said the exercise would be carried out in all commercial loss prone areas every month, aside the company's regular premises inspection geared towards the preventing and curtailing the activities of illegal power connections.

He assured customers of uninterrupted and constance power supply and advised them to endeavour to pay their bills to avoid disconnection.

GNA