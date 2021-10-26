Statement From Omnifert Limited On The Support Of The Ministry Of Agriculture To Fertilizer Producers In Ghana

We write in our capacity as Omnifert Limited, a wholly indigenous Ghanaian fertilizer manufacturing company in Ghana.

We produce fertilizer through our state-of-the-art fertilizer blending facility (“Facility”) in Ghana to serve the country and our neighbouring countries of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Since the commissioning of our facility by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in September 2019, we have become significant partners with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ghana Cocoboard in providing specialized fertilizers for particular soil types and crops.

We wish to reiterate that we got no offtake agreement or facility from the Ministry of Agriculture or any government department for that matter prior or during the construction of our facility but an affirmation of support of local purchases on completion.

On completing our Facility, the Ministry of Agriculture made good its promise of support to all local manufacturers of fertilizer. Indeed, upon completing our Facility, we have formed significant partnerships to assist with government-initiated solutions such as the E-Agriculture component of the Planting for Food and Job Program and the supply of Coco Aduane fertilizer to cocoa farmers.

We wish to unequivocally state that we do not subscribe or support the assertion of the entrepreneur shared on XYZ TV on the inadequacy of the support of the Ministry of Agriculture to local entrepreneurs in the fertilizer industry.

We commend the Minister of Agriculture, Hon Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his encouragement and unflinching support of local participation of fertilizer manufacturers. This move and trust in local manufacturers will go a long way to see an increase in the yield of our farmers and a significant growth of our agricultural sector.

We are delighted to be a part of the success story of agriculture in the country.

Sincerely,

Omnifert Limited