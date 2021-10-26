ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.10.2021 Press Statement

Statement From Omnifert Limited On The Support Of The Ministry Of Agriculture To Fertilizer Producers In Ghana

By Kingsley Akwaa
Statement From Omnifert Limited On The Support Of The Ministry Of Agriculture To Fertilizer Producers In Ghana
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

We write in our capacity as Omnifert Limited, a wholly indigenous Ghanaian fertilizer manufacturing company in Ghana.

We produce fertilizer through our state-of-the-art fertilizer blending facility (“Facility”) in Ghana to serve the country and our neighbouring countries of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Since the commissioning of our facility by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in September 2019, we have become significant partners with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ghana Cocoboard in providing specialized fertilizers for particular soil types and crops.

We wish to reiterate that we got no offtake agreement or facility from the Ministry of Agriculture or any government department for that matter prior or during the construction of our facility but an affirmation of support of local purchases on completion.

On completing our Facility, the Ministry of Agriculture made good its promise of support to all local manufacturers of fertilizer. Indeed, upon completing our Facility, we have formed significant partnerships to assist with government-initiated solutions such as the E-Agriculture component of the Planting for Food and Job Program and the supply of Coco Aduane fertilizer to cocoa farmers.

We wish to unequivocally state that we do not subscribe or support the assertion of the entrepreneur shared on XYZ TV on the inadequacy of the support of the Ministry of Agriculture to local entrepreneurs in the fertilizer industry.

We commend the Minister of Agriculture, Hon Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his encouragement and unflinching support of local participation of fertilizer manufacturers. This move and trust in local manufacturers will go a long way to see an increase in the yield of our farmers and a significant growth of our agricultural sector.

We are delighted to be a part of the success story of agriculture in the country.

Sincerely,

Omnifert Limited

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Press Statement
ModernGhana Links
LGBTQI + Must NOT be Legalized in Ghana, KNUST Students Activists Declares
26.10.2021 | Press Statement
HRAC Press Statement on Francis Dodovi's Hate LGBTQI+ comments
18.10.2021 | Press Statement
UN Secretary-General: Written message on the international day for the eradication of poverty
15.10.2021 | Press Statement
Femi Adesina Should Be Relieved Of His Duty For Consistently Making Puerile And Divisive Statements, Unfitting Of A Presidential Spokesperson - Igbo Renaissance Forum
09.10.2021 | Press Statement
Call For An Immediate End To China’s Militaryt Incursions Into Taiwan
09.10.2021 | Press Statement
Practical Insights from IMANI-GIZ Reform Dialogue on Business Registration, Regulation, Property Rights and their Impact on Ghana’s Business Climate
04.10.2021 | Press Statement
Speech Delivered By Dr. Samora P.Z. Wolokolie At CDC Headquarters on Occasion Marking The Opening of Academic Meet The Challenge In Honor of President George Weah's 55th Birthday Anniversary
30.09.2021 | Press Statement
26 September-International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons
25.09.2021 | Press Statement
Press Release on Founder's Day - Progressive Alliance for Ghana (PAG)
21.09.2021 | Press Statement
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line