19.10.2021 Social News

[Photos] Ghana Police go to town with highly trained dogs, horse patrols

[Photos] Ghana Police go to town with highly trained dogs, horse patrols
Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service has introduced trained dogs and horse patrol in Accra as part of efforts to fight crime.

The latest initiative which is under the K-9 Unit of the Service will see personnel with highly-trained security dogs strategically positioned at locations in the capital.

The police announced on Monday, October 18 that this innovative exercise is “aimed at increasing the visibility of personnel, improving intelligence gathering, tracking of contraband goods and improving upon other aspects of criminal investigations”.

The horse patrol was launched few weeks ago.

The police say plans are underway to extend the dog patrols to other regional capitals.

“We shall continue to pursue multiple Security and Visibility Modules to increase our interactions with the public and aggressively fight crime in our communities,” the police stated.

