Nsawam-Adoagyiri Assembly confirms Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng as MCE

The 41-member Nsawam-Adoagyiri Assembly in the Eastern Region has confirmed Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the President's nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position.

Mr Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, who swore the MCE into office, urged the Assembly members to work together to complete the ongoing projects in the area.

He applauded the Coordinating Director and the staff of the Assembly for their hard work, which had brought improvement to the area.

Mr Buabeng, in a speech, expressed gratitude to the President for retaining him and the Assembly members for their unanimous endorsement.

He called on the members to continue to collaborate to undertake more developmental projects to enhance the living standards of the people.

Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, Aburihene, who graced the occasion, commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for retaining the MCE, who, he said, had worked very hard with the Assembly to transform the Municipality.

He called on traditional rulers to contribute their quota to developmental projects being undertaken by the government to ensure works were properly executed for the benefit of their people.

GNA