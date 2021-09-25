ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.09.2021 Social News

Gabriel Jesus gives Manchester City stunning 1- 0 win over Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus gives Manchester City stunning 1- 0 win over Chelsea
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Manchester City pulled an impressive display to end Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season with a deserved victory at Stamford Bridge.

In the meeting between two sides fully expected to fight it out for this season’s Premier League title, the reigning champions dominated against a strangely passive and conservative Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus settled a tight affair when his 53rd-minute effort took a touch off Jorginho to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy – but few could question City’s right to win against the team who beat them in last May’s Champions League final, and the victory margin should have been far more emphatic.

Jesus almost added a second when Thiago Silva cleared his effort off the line, while Aymeric Laporte should have scored but somehow slid a shot wide from inside the six-yard box.

Mendy also produced two crucial saves from the excellent Jack Grealish.

It was the perfect start to a crucial week for City and manager Pep Guardiola as they prepare to visit Paris St-Germain in the Champions League this week, then take on Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.

Source: BBC

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Gushegu MCE nominee confirmed 100%
25.09.2021 | Social News
Trailer driver dies after falling into a ditch on Tema Motorway
25.09.2021 | Social News
Members Of SDG 1 Platform call for stronger collaboration to end poverty in Ghana by 2030
25.09.2021 | Social News
BOST CCTV Cameras caught thief stealing laptops
25.09.2021 | Social News
Six Ghanaian teenagers join Kirk Franklin's song re-release 'Lean on Me'
25.09.2021 | Social News
Samia Nkrumah builds classroom block in honour of her father in Jomoro
25.09.2021 | Social News
Tema port workers on rampage over death of colleague
25.09.2021 | Social News
Nana Akomea calls for Housing Policy to tackle housing deficit in Ghana
25.09.2021 | Social News
Black Stars could’ve won the World Cup if Suarez hadn’t ‘cheated’ – Milovan
25.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line